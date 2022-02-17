Alert

Need vehicle plates or tags in Castle Rock? Please plan ahead.  Motor Vehicle services in Castle Rock temporarily relocated from May 9-18. Read More…

Board of County Commissioners

Live Town Halls

May 3 – Fentanyl is in Douglas County. Learn how to protect your family

Join the Commissioners, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office staff and District Attorney as we discuss the Fentanyl crisis.

The Live Town Hall will be in-person and remote at 100 Third St., Commissioners’ Hearing Room in Castle Rock.  Join us online (below) or by calling 833-380-0668 

Sign Up

Sign up to receive information regarding live town halls, upcoming events, or other opportunities via live, automated or prerecorded calls, text messages, or emails.

Did you know your County government offers Live Town Hall meetings, inviting you to engage in the local issues of importance to you and your neighbors?  Register below to ensure you are contacted about all future Live Town Halls – it’s always your choice whether or not to participate. Registering will also allow you to receive online surveys so that you may share what topics YOU want to hear more about. Join online or by phone and listen to community conversations, ask questions and hear responses from experts on topics such as:

We hope you’ll join us. After all, citizen engagement is the heartbeat of effective local government.

Watch past Live Town Halls

Watch Here.